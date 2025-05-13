New England Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

New England Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,470 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,255 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in CVS Health by 25,484.4% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 11,513 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 569,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after buying an additional 105,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.12. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $72.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.48%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This represents a 47.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,045.20. The trade was a 320.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partners raised CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

