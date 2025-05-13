Napa Wealth Management Takes $1.19 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,377 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $670,565,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $600,750,000 after acquiring an additional 30,163 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,360,374 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $439,808,000 after acquiring an additional 150,480 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $368,276,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,763,489 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $328,591,000 after acquiring an additional 28,736 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $167.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.92. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $207.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,325,061.40. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. StockNews.com cut Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $194.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $219.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.88.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

