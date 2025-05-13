Napa Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 5,129 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,254,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $186.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.25 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.07.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.