Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $883.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.00 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sally Beauty updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

SBH stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.