Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 379.6% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $122.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $97.83 and a 1-year high of $127.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.73.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

