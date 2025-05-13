indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 61.59%. The business had revenue of $54.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. indie Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. indie Semiconductor updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.
indie Semiconductor Trading Up 13.3%
INDI opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $550.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. indie Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 10,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $30,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,887 shares in the company, valued at $218,862.47. The trade was a 12.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 65,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $190,686.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,535 shares in the company, valued at $714,951.50. The trade was a 21.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,277 shares of company stock valued at $434,192 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
indie Semiconductor Company Profile
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.
