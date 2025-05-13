indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 61.59%. The business had revenue of $54.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. indie Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. indie Semiconductor updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

indie Semiconductor Trading Up 13.3%

INDI opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $550.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. indie Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 10,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $30,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,887 shares in the company, valued at $218,862.47. The trade was a 12.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 65,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $190,686.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,535 shares in the company, valued at $714,951.50. The trade was a 21.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,277 shares of company stock valued at $434,192 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Further Reading

