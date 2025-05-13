Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IASGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $134.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. Integral Ad Science updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $58,546.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,706.35. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 86,222 shares of company stock worth $636,252 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

