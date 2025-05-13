Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $24.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 45.39% and a return on equity of 13.49%.

Shares of SCM stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $375.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Stellus Capital Investment from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

