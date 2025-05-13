NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06, Zacks reports. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 1,089.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.85%. The company had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million.

NuScale Power Stock Up 2.9%

NuScale Power stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NuScale Power has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 22,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $379,562.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,345 shares in the company, valued at $441,015.30. This represents a 46.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clayton Scott sold 10,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $168,118.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,272.70. This trade represents a 10.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,047 shares of company stock worth $2,514,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.