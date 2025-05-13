Needham Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,335,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Genius Sports comprises about 1.6% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Genius Sports worth $20,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GENI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Genius Sports from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Shares of GENI stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. Genius Sports Limited has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $143.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

