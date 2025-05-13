Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Bought by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 455,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Vital Farms comprises about 1.3% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $17,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Vital Farms by 417.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,431,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,236,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,307,000 after acquiring an additional 87,980 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vital Farms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,171,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,172,000 after buying an additional 516,139 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,058,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,904,000 after buying an additional 415,614 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 955,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,028,000 after buying an additional 89,772 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vital Farms news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $784,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,942,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,893,645.20. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 45,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $1,520,227.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,708,865.84. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,308 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on VITL shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vital Farms to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VITL

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Shares of VITL opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.06. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $48.41.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $162.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.43 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Vital Farms’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Vital Farms Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.