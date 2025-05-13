Needham Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Needham Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. FARO Technologies makes up 2.0% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of FARO Technologies worth $26,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,874,000 after purchasing an additional 62,305 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,849,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,990,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,892,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 213,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 151,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter James Lau sold 4,617 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $135,278.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,690,226.80. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Horwath sold 1,480 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $43,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,299. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $42.64. The company has a market cap of $810.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.80.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $93.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 16th.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

Featured Articles

