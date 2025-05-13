MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 22,027 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.70% of Woodward worth $68,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,506.50. The trade was a 39.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $864,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,157. This represents a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,700 shares of company stock worth $5,751,700 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $187.00 target price on shares of Woodward and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WWD

Woodward Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ WWD opened at $201.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $203.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $883.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.61 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

Woodward Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.