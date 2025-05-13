AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Bought by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 936,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,985 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $100,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $190,495,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AECOM by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,664,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,844,000 after purchasing an additional 580,078 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AECOM by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,718,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,196,000 after purchasing an additional 373,991 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,933,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2,169.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after buying an additional 134,452 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACM opened at $106.55 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $118.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on ACM. KeyCorp dropped their target price on AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

