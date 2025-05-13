SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Sold by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,699,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,988 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.69% of SoundHound AI worth $53,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,031,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402,881 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,595,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,386.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after buying an additional 1,289,360 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,421,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,092,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoundHound AI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,333 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $33,596.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 765,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,582.72. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diana Sroka sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $34,292.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,608. This trade represents a 2.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,565 shares of company stock worth $4,999,726 over the last three months. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of SOUN opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.58). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. The company had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

