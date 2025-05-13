Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,435,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82,443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $249,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dycom Industries from $201.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $234.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.22.

Shares of DY stock opened at $192.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.37 and a 1 year high of $207.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Dycom Industries declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

