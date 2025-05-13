New England Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

New England Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising comprises approximately 1.2% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. New England Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Lamar Advertising worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAMR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,527,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,890,000 after purchasing an additional 545,606 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 453.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,660,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,011 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,423,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,122,000 after purchasing an additional 152,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,414,000 after purchasing an additional 59,039 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,093,000 after buying an additional 90,933 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $118.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $99.84 and a one year high of $139.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $505.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.72 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.49%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

