MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $96.67 Million Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,616,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,646 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Pembina Pipeline worth $96,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2,597.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 880.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE PBA opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $43.44.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.5109 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

