Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,878 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,586 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $52,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 941,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,032,000 after buying an additional 56,320 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 11,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $96.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $774.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.14.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $1,661,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,891,867.94. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $2,823,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,558,247 shares in the company, valued at $344,972,046.65. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,857 shares of company stock valued at $12,444,743 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walmart from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.94.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

