Brokerages Set Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) PT at $32.17

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Universal Technical Institute

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $220,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,360.03. This trade represents a 18.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,017.85. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

NYSE UTI opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.89.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $207.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.