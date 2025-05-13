Brokerages Set Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target at $5.29

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Marqeta from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Marqeta from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Marqeta from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Marqeta from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 232.50 and a beta of 1.41. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $6.01.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $139.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.66 million. Marqeta had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.86%. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marqeta will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at about $5,420,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,797,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,885,000 after acquiring an additional 411,571 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 812,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

