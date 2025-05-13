Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Invests $6.39 Million in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,390,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Boston Beer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 44.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at $299,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 10.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $281.10 target price for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price (down from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.12.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $242.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.13. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.10 and a fifty-two week high of $339.77.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.38. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $481.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

