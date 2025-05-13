EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $437,000 Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,427 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 493 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Clarkson Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.08. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $74.24.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $2.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 7%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

