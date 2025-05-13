Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $3.09 Million in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 112,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $29,237,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,805,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,526,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,774,000 after purchasing an additional 912,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,738,000 after purchasing an additional 879,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CAO Maricel Apuli sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $39,511.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,577.89. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Lo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,945.50. This trade represents a 48.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,410,217 shares of company stock valued at $212,434,332. Insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

