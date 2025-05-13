Investment Management Corp of Ontario Purchases 5,623 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 31,346.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,381,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352,019 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,401,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,344,000 after acquiring an additional 229,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.31. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of -35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 48.13% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities set a $57.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.04.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $1,796,529.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 549,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,665.88. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,678,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,537,585. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,681,079 shares of company stock valued at $112,941,617. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

