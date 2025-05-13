Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 68,303 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,303 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of HF Sinclair worth $17,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Amundi grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,748,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,025,000 after buying an additional 996,155 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 63,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $41,317,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,957.90. This trade represents a 3.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 3.6%

DINO stock opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -259.74%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

