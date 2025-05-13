DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Invests $304,000 in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Ovintiv by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.61. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.76.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

