Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,261 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 31,437 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.78% of Yelp worth $19,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 375.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,331,835 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $51,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,588 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 853,867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after acquiring an additional 529,667 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,845,575 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $71,424,000 after acquiring an additional 255,775 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,632 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 249,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 507,990 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $19,659,000 after acquiring an additional 236,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,476.80. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 21,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $785,007.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 153,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,776.30. This represents a 12.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,727 shares of company stock worth $2,025,717. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on YELP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Yelp Stock Performance

NYSE:YELP opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $41.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

