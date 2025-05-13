MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,222,938 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,270 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $76,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 9,082.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,492,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366,972 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1,723.9% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,520,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,786,000 after buying an additional 1,437,570 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,711,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,248,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,834,000 after buying an additional 27,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,050,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,472,000 after buying an additional 30,980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $61.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.82. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

