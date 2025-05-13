MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases New Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLS. FIL Ltd grew its position in Flowserve by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,255,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at $94,629,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,948 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,953,000 after acquiring an additional 714,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varenne Capital Partners bought a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at $26,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Flowserve from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Flowserve Trading Up 6.5%

NYSE FLS opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average is $54.81.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

