MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $277,000 Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,119,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,752,000 after buying an additional 142,620 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after buying an additional 79,365 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,736,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $114.06 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $131.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

