Moore Capital Management LP Sells 40,000 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Moore Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,290,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 110,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 935,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after acquiring an additional 265,637 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Cutter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutter Capital Management LP now owns 301,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.7%

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $37.06. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.25. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1,845.92%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 million. Research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $194,172.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,798. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

