MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $65.14 Million Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 1.50% of AeroVironment worth $65,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Barclays PLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 34,318 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 740.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after buying an additional 56,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $3,764,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,306.80. The trade was a 20.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.83.

AeroVironment Price Performance

AeroVironment stock opened at $167.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.05 and a beta of 0.80. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.25 and a 12-month high of $236.60.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

