MJP Associates Inc. ADV Invests $430,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $9,376,185.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,219,013.34. This represents a 16.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 10,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.86, for a total transaction of $1,177,948.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,324 shares in the company, valued at $9,538,058.64. This trade represents a 10.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 559,867 shares of company stock valued at $57,550,902 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

DDOG opened at $113.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 222.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.76. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank set a $130.00 target price on shares of Datadog and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research set a $136.00 target price on Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.54.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

