MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $390,000 Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of SMH stock opened at $237.41 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $170.11 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.96 and a 200-day moving average of $234.61.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.