MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.18.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total value of $520,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,249.24. The trade was a 9.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. This represents a 24.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,580,967. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE COR opened at $278.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $309.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

