MJP Associates Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $605,000. KKM Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $807,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,590,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,501,000 after purchasing an additional 645,146 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,373,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,475,000 after purchasing an additional 179,314 shares during the period.

BATS GOVT opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

