8,241 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Purchased by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.31.

Gentex Trading Up 5.2%

GNTX stock opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.85. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $35.33.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.68 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

