Moore Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 80,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 1,355.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 341.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2,974.8% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.28). Progyny had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $324.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.45.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

