Moore Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 178,461 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 178,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,463,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,829 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,674,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,582,000 after purchasing an additional 763,265 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,894,000 after purchasing an additional 22,664 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,561,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,531,492 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Stock Up 3.4%

NYSE:TDOC opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.82. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $640.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Teladoc Health

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $92,712.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,473.36. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.