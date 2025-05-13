Moore Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 27,351 Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Teleflex at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,173,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,693,000 after buying an additional 261,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $202,161,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,078,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $191,962,000 after purchasing an additional 195,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,068,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $190,188,000 after purchasing an additional 347,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 590,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $105,102,000 after purchasing an additional 162,950 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $129.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.18. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.06 and a fifty-two week high of $249.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $700.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 42.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho set a $155.00 price objective on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.63.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

