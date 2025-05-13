Moore Capital Management LP Buys 4,752 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 378,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,292,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,714,000 after buying an additional 59,173 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 8.5%

BURL stock opened at $259.55 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $181.87 and a one year high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.50 and its 200 day moving average is $259.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total transaction of $45,149.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,746.54. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $1,185,063.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at $16,797,239.64. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

