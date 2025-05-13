Moore Capital Management LP Has $6.22 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Moore Capital Management LP cut its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 363,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242,062 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Up 6.3%

KEY opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of -54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on KeyCorp

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Mohit Ramani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,500. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.