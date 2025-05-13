Moore Capital Management LP Takes $2.82 Million Position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 365,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 8,142,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,757 shares during the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 8,917,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,757,000 after buying an additional 334,012 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 4th quarter worth $1,316,000. Webs Creek Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 533,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 149,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.05. NextDecade Co. has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50.

NextDecade Profile

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.67). Equities research analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.