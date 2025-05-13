Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 21,456 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,456 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Xcel Energy worth $25,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 566.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEL opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.61. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Devin W. Stockfish bought 2,170 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,272.51. This trade represents a 259.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on XEL. UBS Group upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $79.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

