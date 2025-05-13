Moore Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 499,346 Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 499,346 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,752 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Increases Dividend

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $299.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a $0.2922 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BVN shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

View Our Latest Report on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Featured Articles

