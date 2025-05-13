Moore Capital Management LP Takes Position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACCU)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACCU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $6,090,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $4,812,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $4,568,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $9,112,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $2,532,000.

Get Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences alerts:

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of OACCU stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Company Profile

We are a newly organized blank check company incorporated on June 28, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OACCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.