Moore Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 50,078 Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,078 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Primoris Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3,552.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 4,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRIM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

In other news, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $307,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,868.64. This trade represents a 26.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 61,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $3,935,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,623.60. This trade represents a 56.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,888 shares of company stock worth $4,310,043. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primoris Services Price Performance

PRIM stock opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $90.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.28. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.