Meros Investment Management LP Has $7.86 Million Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Meros Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,671 shares during the period. Wabash National accounts for approximately 3.6% of Meros Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Meros Investment Management LP owned 1.06% of Wabash National worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WNC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 930,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after acquiring an additional 49,771 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,059,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after acquiring an additional 99,360 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 81,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Wabash National Stock Performance

WNC stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $387.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.57. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $24.03.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.55 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is -20.65%.

About Wabash National

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.