Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Purchased by Meros Investment Management LP

Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,637 shares during the quarter. Meros Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.80% of Civeo worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Stock Performance

Shares of CVEO opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Civeo ( NYSE:CVEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. Civeo had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $144.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVEO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Civeo from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

